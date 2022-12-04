Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says Global Investors Summit will create a million job opportunities

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the proposed Global Investors Summit-2023 (GIS-2023) in February would create job opportunities for a million (10 lakh) youngsters in Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath also lauded India’s position as the fifth largest economy of the world and said that it was a testimony of the country’s “rising prestige globally”.

The visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was paving the way for making India a superpower, he said. Yogi Adityanath expressed these views at programmes in Gorakhpur.

Stating that Uttar Pradesh was moving ahead to become the largest economy in the country, Yogi Adityanath said it would be turned into a trillion dollar economy.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 90th Founder’s Week celebrations of Maharana Pratap Education Council, he also said India was proceeding towards major transformation in terms of research, infrastructure and development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assumed leadership of the G20 group that owns 80% the world’s resources, he said.

India would guide the whole world in the days to come, he added.

He emphasised the duty of every citizen to take part in transforming the country into the world’s number one economy and Uttar Pradesh to the leading economy in India.

The chief minister sought to inspire students by giving examples of former President APJ Abdul Kalam and former Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

Yogi Adityanath said, “The ones who do not give up even after defeat become a new inspiration.”

He said discipline was the backbone of every big achievement and applauded the New Education Policy.

Yogi Adityanath recalled that Mahant Digvijayanath had established Maharana Pratap Education Council foran educational renaissance in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Referring to Gorakhpur as a model of development, he said today, the people of Bihar were eying Gorakhpur for job opportunities.

A decade before, people of the district had not imagined six-lane roads or expressways, but now it had become a reality, he said at a programme at Digvijayanath Park.

Promotion of tourism and infrastructure reforms would bring more investment to this region, he added.

Earlier, he distributed prizes to winners of the Mahant Avaidyanath All India Kabaddi championship. He listed the steps taken by his government for sports promotion.

Since 1994, no government had revised the sports budget but his government had enhanced it, he said.

He also took part in centenary celebrations of the Gita Press. Besides highlighting the teachings of the Bhagawat Gita, Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to Hanuman Prasad Poddar for establishing the press in this region a century ago.

TAKE STERN ACTION AGAINST LAND MAFIA: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath listened to around 200 people during Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur on Sunday morning. He expressed concern that petty matters which should be resolved at the initial level were reaching the chief minister. He directed officials to provide a house to a woman. Taking note of a complaint about land-grabbing, he directed stringent action against the land mafia.

The chief minister said scarcity of funds should not affect the treatment of any seriously ill patient.

He directed officials to make an assessment report on total expenditure for treatment, to take stringent action against encroachers, land mafia, to ensure justice to everyone and for speedy and satisfactory redress of grievances of common people.

STONES OF ₹ 950 CRORE PROJECTS LAID

The chief minister laid the foundation stone of a six-lane flyover along with four other projects, all of which will come up at an estimated cost of ₹950 crore in Gorakhpur. The projects include four-lane at Deoria bypass and a treatment plant.