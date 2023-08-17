Yogi Adityanath directs officials to complete works on war footing in Varanasi region

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday instructed officials of the Varanasi region to complete development works on a war footing.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO)

Yogi Adityanath was reviewing the status of ongoing projects and the law-and-order situation in Varanasi during a meeting with top administrative officials.

Yogi is on a two-day visit to Varanasi. He, along with Union minister for youth affairs and sports Anurag Thakur, will on Friday participate in the Y20 (Youth 20) summit being organised in Varanasi under the framework of India’s G20 Presidency.

The chief minister also instructed officials to be in full readiness to deal with any possible flood situation.

In case of a flood, government facilities should be provided immediately to the affected people, he said.

“All the preparations should be kept ready to deal with communicable diseases. There should be no laxity on this part. Doctors should be present 24 hours at OPDs (outpatient departments) of hospitals,” the chief minister said.

He also said street vendors should be rehabilitated safely in zones.

Asking for regular cleaning of the city, he said garbage piles should not be visible anywhere in Varanasi.

Directing officials to ensure redressal of public problems on priority,” he said, “Officers should attend their offices regularly and solve the problems of the public.”

He instructed the officials to ensure action against illegal vehicle stands.

“Illegal vehicle stands should not remain anywhere in the district,” the chief minister said.

The problems of entrepreneurs and traders should be solved on priority, he said.

Revenue officials should stay in their respective areas at night, he said, adding that foot patrolling by police should be increased in all the areas.

The chief minister visited Apna Ghar ashram, met the people living there and enquired about their well-being.

The chief minister inaugurated “Prabhu Seva Kendra” and appreciated the arrangements at the ashram.

“The Apna Ghar Ashram is serving the destitute people. The service to the destitute in Apna Ghar Ashram is a great work,” he said.

The chief minister also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and Kaal Bhairav temple in Kashi (Varanasi).

Better facilities should be provided to visitors to the temple in the pious month of Shravan (also called Sawan), Yogi Adityanath said.

All steps should be taken for smooth traffic management in Varanasi, he added.