Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi likely to visit Prayagraj on Nov 24

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to visit Prayagraj on November 24. He is also likely to address a gathering at Parade Ground and felicitate tourists attending the month-long Kashi-Tamil Sangamam being held in Varanasi, said a senior district administration official.

“During the visit, the CM may also review preparations of Mahakumbh-2025 and Magh Mela-2023,” he added. Minute-to-minute of the CM’s programme has not been released yet. “However, the Prayagraj district administration has been informed about the arrival from the chief minister’s office and accordingly preparations for it have started,” he added.

“For the last few weeks, a meeting of the CM has been proposed to be held in Prayagraj. Now that the CM’s visit has finally been proposed, the administration has started preparations regarding it,” he said. District magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri said, “The detailed programme of CM’s arrival has not been released yet and is still awaited.”

During his visit, the CM is also likely to launch various projects in Prayagraj. This may include many much-needed projects like ₹800 crore new sewage treatment plant being built by the Ganga Pollution Control Unit, construction work worth ₹3,500 crore proposed for the first phase of Ring Road, foundation stone laying of development work worth ₹18 crore in the area newly included in the extended limits of the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation.

Likewise, the CM may also inaugurate other projects including the new forensic lab built in Phaphamau and the new jail coming up in Naini. Besides, foundation stones of development works related to Mahakumbh Mela-2025 which are to be started in 2023 are also likely to be laid.

The district administration has started preparing the list of projects that the CM may launch during his visit. However, the list will be issued after the final confirmation of the CM’s visit from the chief minister’s office, said officials.