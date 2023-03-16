Uttar Pradesh Congress proposes convention to woo MBCs

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has begun efforts to woo the most backward classes (MBCs) and proposes to hold a convention of the MBCs in Lucknow in April. “A major chunk of most backward classes identifies them with the BJP and has not associated with the Samajwadi Party. These caste groups have been with the Congress for decades earlier. We want to bring them to the Congress fold,” said a party leader. (For representation)

“Yes, we are going to hold a large convention of the most backward classes in Lucknow in the last week of April to work out their problems and the issues that the leaders of these parties want to raise in the state. We will hold an internal meeting with prominent leaders of these castes in the first week of next month before holding the convention,” said Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) organisation secretary Anil Yadav over phone.

The Congress has been working among the most backward classes and meetings with at least 12 caste groups have been held in the past one month.

“A major chunk of most backward classes identifies them with the BJP and has not associated with the Samajwadi Party. These caste groups have been with the Congress for decades earlier. We want to bring them to the Congress fold,” said a party leader.

Yadav said he himself has been holding talks with the leaders of different castes in different districts and the party has received encouraging response from them so far.