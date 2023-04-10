Cong launches ‘war room’ to monitor ‘Satyagrah’ across UP

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress on Sunday inaugurated a ‘war room’ on the premises of its headquarters at Mall Avenue in the city to organise and monitor the ongoing month-long ‘Jai Bharat Satyagrah’ campaign in the state. The initiative is a part of the pan-India drive launched by the party on March 29.

UPCC president Brijlal Khabari inaugurated the ‘war room’ in Lucknow on Sunday.

From Monday till April 15, party workers and leaders will hold dharna/demonstration/gherao of collectorates at every district headquarters in the state.

“The Jai Bharat Satyagraha, which is being organised on the instructions of the Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, will go on for over a month and involve public connect events, demonstration, dharna and gherao of district collectorates, torchlight processions, foot marches, and press conferences across the state,” the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee said in a statement.

Khabri also held a meeting with a 17-member team to chalk out the strategy for the campaign.