Uttar Pradesh Congress to launch fourth pratigya yatra from Gorakhpur after Diwali

The Uttar Pradesh Congress will launch its fourth pratigya yatra from Gorakhpur after Diwali, said senior Congress leaders at a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday.

On Saturday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had flagged off the party’s three pratigya yatras at an event in Barabanki.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Union minister Pradeep Jain Aditya, former MP PL Punia, former MLA Rakesh Sachan, and ex-UP minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui made the announcement about the fourth pratigya yatra at a press conference at the Uttar Pradesh Congress office in Lucknow.

The party leaders said the Congress was committed to working for the progress of the unemployed youth, farmers, women and all sections of the society.

Siddiqui said three pratigya yatras were under way and the one that began from Barabanki will end in Jhansi via Lucknow. The one that began from Saharanpur will end in Mathura. The third pratigya yatra that began from Varanasi will conclude in Rae Bareli, the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The fourth one will begin from Gorakhpur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sachan said that the objective of the yatras is to tell people about the seven promises, including 40% reservation for women in party tickets for 2022 UP polls, that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has made to the people.