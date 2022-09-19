Uttar Pradesh: Court rejects CBI closure report in Karnataka cadre IAS officer death case

The court of the special judicial magistrate (CBI court) here has rejected the Central Bureau of Investigation’s closure report on the mysterious death of Karnataka cadre IAS officer Anurag Tiwari.

Samriddhi Mishra, special judicial magistrate, passed the order on September 16 on a protest petition filed by Mayank Tiwari, Anurag’s brother who had opposed the CBI’s closure report.

The CBI had filed the closure report in the case twice —on February 19, 2019 and on January 28, 2021.

The court has now fixed October 14 for the next hearing.

Karnataka cadre IAS officer Anurag Tiwari was found dead under mysterious circumstances on his birthday on May 17, 2017 near the state guest house on Meera Bai Marg in Hazratganj.

A resident of Bahraich district, Anurag is survived by his parents and brothers Alok and Mayank Tiwari. He was the youngest.

Anurag was commissioner, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department in Bengaluru.

The Uttar Pradesh government had constituted an SIT to investigate the issue. Later, the state government ordered a CBI probe after Anurag’s family members met chief minister Yogi Adityanath.