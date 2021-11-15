Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh crosses 14 crore Covid vax milestone
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh crosses 14 crore Covid vax milestone

Total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 14 crore mark on Sunday, according to the data shared by the health department
A medic shows Covid vax vials at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s district. (For representation purpose)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 01:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 14 crore mark on Sunday, according to the data shared by the health department.

By 6 pm, UP had administered 140145120 doses, including over 10.18 crore first dose, and over 3.82 crore have received both doses.

Among total doses, 66446394 have been administered to female beneficiaries, while 73639360 doses have been administered to men in the state.

The state government has planned to vaccinate 100% eligible population in the state by at least the first dose by end of November. For achieving the target vaccination, timings have been extended till 10 pm in the night at all major centres from the earlier 5 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP