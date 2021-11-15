Uttar Pradesh crosses 14 crore Covid vax milestone

Total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 14 crore mark on Sunday, according to the data shared by the health department.

By 6 pm, UP had administered 140145120 doses, including over 10.18 crore first dose, and over 3.82 crore have received both doses.

Among total doses, 66446394 have been administered to female beneficiaries, while 73639360 doses have been administered to men in the state.

The state government has planned to vaccinate 100% eligible population in the state by at least the first dose by end of November. For achieving the target vaccination, timings have been extended till 10 pm in the night at all major centres from the earlier 5 pm.