Uttar Pradesh crosses 31cr mark in Covid vaccination

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh became first state in the country to cross 31-crore mark in administering Covid vaccine doses to beneficiaries, ever since vaccination began in the country.

“Today, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to provide a protective cover of more than 31 crore covid vaccine doses. This life-saving achievement is a result of the efficient guidance of the respected Prime Minister and the commitment of health workers. To win over corona, you must also get the vaccine of victory,” tweeted chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday.

Till now 31,07,49,965 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered, including 17,03,20,570 first dose and 13,77,43,408 second dose, according to the data from the Cowin portal.

According to the data, 4215064 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered to children between 12 and 15 years of age. There are 84.64 lakh children in this age group. Over 100% beneficiaries above 18 years of age have got their first dose and over 93% in this age group their second dose also, according to the data.

“Covid vaccine has protected people from infection. Majority has taken the doses and those left must ensure to take the jab when due,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors. Over 8,000 vaccination centres are running in the state every day on an average.

In Lucknow, 82,08,521 doses of the vaccine have been administered. As many as 69730 doses have been administered to children between 12 and 15 years of age.