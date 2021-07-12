Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh DGP tells district police chiefs to address people’s complaints timely
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh DGP tells district police chiefs to address people’s complaints timely

The DGP also asked the officials to remain accessible to the maximum public. He issued these directives while taking stock of the law and order situation in all 10 districts of Varanasi zone.
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
UPDATED ON JUL 12, 2021 12:53 AM IST
A meeting of senior police officials being held in Varanasi. (HT Photo)

Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Mukul Goel has instructed police chiefs of various districts to stay accessible to the maximum public, listen to the people’s complaints address them timely.

The DGP issued these directives while taking stock of law and order in all 10 districts of Varanasi zone in a meeting with senior police officials, including ADG zone Brij Bhushan, IG range SK Bhagat, commissioner of police, Varanasi, A Satish Ganesh, DIGs, and SPs here on Sunday.

“Stay accessible to the maximum public, stay in the field and deliver your duty, listen to the complaints of people and address them timely,” Goel directed the police chiefs. He also said pending investigations should be carried out at the earliest.

Senior officials should keep a watch at social media and present correct facts before the media, the DGP further instructed. He also directed the cops to take strictest action against the accused of crime against women.

Constituted for the security of traders and businessmen, traders’ security cell meeting must be held once a month, he added.

“Listen to the complaints of traders and businessmen and settle them on priority,” he said. The DGP also instructed the cops for proper patrolling in every area and deploying sufficient police force at jewellery markets, crowded places and main business establishments.

