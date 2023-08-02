UP has emerged as a new identity in aviation sector, says Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Uttar Pradesh had emerged as a new identity of the flourishing aviation sector in the country and three international airports were currently operational in the state, said a government statement. Adityanath said the survey for Gorakhpur airport had been completed in July and construction work would start as soon as possible. (File Photo)

In 2016-2017, freight transportation in the state was 5,895 metric tonnes (MT), which increased to 20, 813 MT in 2022-2023, registering four times increase in freight traffic in the last six years, said the CM reviewing works of civil aviation department.

Adityanath said air traffic in the state was 46,585 in 2016-2017, but by 2022-2023, this number increased to 82,615. Along with air flights, the number of passengers also increased significantly. In 2016-2017, 59.97 lakh passengers travelled by air while 96.02 lakh passengers travelled by air in 2022-2023.

He added, “Keeping in view the increasing number of air passengers in the state, their facilities should also be taken care of.”

The CM said before Kumbh, the capacity of Prayagraj airport should be expanded with civil/public facilities along with increase in the lounge capacity from 300 to 500 passengers. “Apart from this, increase the facility of helicopters in the state. Arrangements for RRTS or Light Metro should be made in order to improve connectivity of Jewar Airport,” he added.

Adityanath said the survey for Gorakhpur airport had been completed in July and construction work would start as soon as possible.

He informed, “UP has three international airports, 17 airstrips while eight airstrips are under the Indian Air Force. Civil works done by the state government in Shravasti, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot and Aligarh have been completed and the progress is commendable.”

