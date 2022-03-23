Uttar Pradesh: Former MP Akshay Pratap Singh gets seven-year jail term in cheating and forgery case

A special MP/MLA court on Wednesday sentenced former MP and outgoing MLC Akshay Pratap Singh aka Gopalji to seven years’ imprisonment in a case of cheating and forgery.

The special court in Pratapagh had on March 15 found Akshay Pratap guilty of obtaining an arms (revolver) licence on a fake address. It announced the quantum of sentence on Wednesday.

The case was registered against Akshay Pratap Singh under the Indian Penal Code sections 420, 468 and 471.

Akshay Pratap Singh is said to be a close aide of former Uttar Pradesh minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya, who heads the Jansatta Dal Loktantrik. Raghuraj Pratap Singh was re-elected from Kunda in Pratapagarh district in the recently held Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Akshay Pratap Singh was a candidate of Jansatta Dal Loktantrik in the upcoming MLC elections.

Akshay Pratap Singh is a resident of Jamo area in Amethi, but he obtained the revolver licence by showing a Pratapgarh address.

The then police station in-charge had filed a case against him in 1997 at the Nagar Kotwali. The case was going on in the MP/MLA court.

Akshay Pratap Singh had been elected to the Lok Sabha from Pratapgarh on the Samajwadi Party ticket in 2004. He was elected to the UP Legislative Council from the Pratapgarh local area constituency in March 2016.