Uttar Pradesh forms panel for introducing medical education curriculum in Hindi

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a panel for introducing medical education curriculum in Hindi on the lines of another Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state Madhya Pradesh, officials aware of the matter said.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday released textbooks in Hindi for MBBS students in Madhya Pradesh as part of the state government’s project to impart medical education in that language. He said engineering, polytechnic, and law education will also soon be imparted in Hindi.

“The committee has been formed to evaluate the introduction of books in Hindi for medical students in the state,” said Shruti Singh, the director general of Uttar Pradesh’s medical education department.

Officials said the books in Hindi for undergraduate medical students in Madhya Pradesh will be evaluated first to decide if some of them can be introduced in Uttar Pradesh.

Subject experts for writing medical books in Hindi will be identified from colleges in Uttar Pradesh. The preference will be given to those who have written medical books.

A committee member, who did not want to be named, said English books will not be replaced but there will be an additional option for Hindi books.

A second medical education department official said they will ensure there is no compromise on the quality of the content. “Each book and chapter will be evaluated before being introduced.”

On October 15, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that medical and engineering education would be soon imparted in Hindi.

Suryakant, who heads the pulmonary medicine department at Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University and was a member of the Madhya Pradesh panel that worked on the introduction of medicine books in Hindi, said before studying anatomy, physiology or biochemistry in the first year, medical students are taught English. He said he was the first one to submit a thesis in Hindi in 1991 and it was accepted only after a resolution was passed for it in the state assembly.

Abhishek Shukla, a doctor, said books in Hindi will help students understand topics easily. “With books available in Hindi, the English classes in first-year MBBS may not be required.”