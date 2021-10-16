Uttar Pradesh: Four die in Durga idol immersion mishaps in Pratapgarh, Prayagraj

Four people died in separate mishaps during the immersion of Durga idols in Pratapgarh and Prayagraj districts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the police said on Saturday.

Among them, a 20-year-old man died and three others were injured when a Durga idol fell on them during an immersion ceremony at Kaithola village under the Lalganj police station of Pratapgarh district, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Ankur Singh, 24, and the injured as Abhay Kumar, Akash and Anuj Kumar.

Ankur Singh’s father Dal Bahadur Singh works with the Indian Air Force at Ambala and has been informed about the incident, the victim’s sister Sarita said.

In another incident, a 26-year-old man Guddu Saroj fell into the Bakulahi river and drowned during an immersion ceremony near Anjani bridge under the Kunda Kotwali police station limits in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Policemen brought him out of the river and rushed him to hospital but he died.

In Prayagraj, Sushil Kumar Sonkar, 21, fell into Karan Tara pond at Kalika-Ka-Pura village during the immersion ceremony. Bara police engaged a diver to bring Sushil out of the water and rushed him to the community health centre where the doctors pronounced him dead, said Kamlesh Kumar, the station house officer of Bara police station.

In another incident, Ashish Yadav, 16, drowned in the Ganga water at Gangapur village under Handia police station in Prayagraj district. By the time locals brought him out of the water with police help, he had died, the police said.