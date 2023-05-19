Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
U.P. govt working on war footing for groundbreaking ceremony

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 19, 2023 08:07 PM IST

The state government received investment proposals of ₹35 lakh crore through the Global Investors’ Summit held in Lucknow in February

The Uttar Pradesh government is working on a war footing to implement the investment proposals at the groundbreaking ceremony scheduled in September or October 2023, according to a press release. The state government received investment proposals of 35 lakh crore through the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS-2023) held here from February 10 to 12, 2023.

The state government has shortlisted 5000 MoUs involving an investment of 8 lakh crore for implementation at the groundbreaking ceremony. According to Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), the investors linked to investment of 40,000 crore have got land to bring their investment to ground. So far, 199 investors have got land in 44 districts.

Four investors with an investment of 7,020 crore are setting up their units in Chandauli while an investment of 4,761 crore will be made in 30 units in Amethi. The UPSIDA has been given the target of implementing investment of 1.6 lakh crore at the groundbreaking ceremony.

