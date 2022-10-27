Uttar Pradesh government accepts senior IAS officer’s request for voluntary retirement

The Uttar Pradesh government has accepted senior IAS officer Renuka Kumar’s application for voluntary retirement from the country’s elite service, an official dealing with the issue in the department of appointment and personnel here confirmed.

Kumar, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, sought voluntary retirement in August. Before repatriation from the Centre to her home state, she was posted as secretary, minority welfare, in the Central government in New Delhi. Her husband Sunil Kumar, a U.P. cadre IAS officer, is also on Central deputation and currently posted as secretary, panchayati raj.

“The CM approved the file with regard to Renuka Kumar’s VRS (voluntary retirement from service) before Diwali,” the official said. Renuka Kumar, who worked on various important positions in the state before proceeding on deputation to the Centre, was due to retire from service on June 30, 2023. She was repatriated to the state cadre on July 28.

There are at least four more IAS officers who have sought voluntary retirement and the government has to take a call on their applications. They are Juthika Patankar (1988 batch), Vikas Gothalwal (2003 batch), Gurrala Sreenivasulu (2005 batch) and Vidya Bhushan (2008 batch).

