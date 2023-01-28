Uttar Pradesh government gets 9000 crore investment proposals during Chandigarh roadshow

The Uttar Pradesh government received investment proposals worth ₹9000 crore at the eighth and last domestic roadshow organised in Chandigarh on Friday ahead of the Global Investors Summit to be held in Lucknow on February 10-12.

The investors summit is an initiative by chief minister Yogi Adityanath to make U.P. a trillion dollar economy in the next five years. Around 10,000 delegates are expected to participate.

Before the domestic roadshows that began earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh government held international roadshows in 21 cities across 16 countries in November and December. It received proposals worth ₹7.12 lakh crore during the overseas roadshows. The state government’s teams have also received an encouraging response from the domestic roadshows.

Uttar Pradesh minister for industrial development Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, minister of state for agriculture Baldev Singh Aulakh and minister of state (Independent Charge) home guard Dharamveer Prajapati led the state government’s team that signed 26 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) during the roadshow held at Chandigarh’s Sector 17.

The Uttar Pradesh government hopes more than 20,000 employment opportunities will be created when the investment comes to ground.

Company-wise, the highest investment proposals received during the roadshow include proposals worth ₹1100 crore by Unique Energies Private Limited, ₹1000 crore each by Spray Engineering Devices Private Limited and Amartex Industries and a proposal worth ₹700 crore by Madhav KRG Private Limited.

The Uttar Pradesh team informed the investors about the vision of chief minister Yogi Adityanath about the development of Uttar Pradesh.

Nandi said, “Uttar Pradesh is the largest consumer state in India and a large young and skilled labour force is available in the state.”

“Under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the state has emerged as the ‘New Uttar Pradesh of New India’,” he added.

Aulakh said connectivity had improved in the state with the development of expressways and airports.

Prajapati said the law and order situation was better in the state. The development of infrastructure and availability of 24-hour power had created a good climate for investment, he added.

The Uttar Pradesh government team held Business to Government (B2G) meetings with the investors before and after the roadshow.

The Uttar Pradesh government’s team was divided into two groups which held separate meetings with the investors. The investors were informed of the new industrial policy and the land bank available in Uttar Pradesh. The state government’s team assured the investors of full cooperation from the Uttar Pradesh government and that their investment would be safe and protected.

After the ministers and officials spoke in the roadshow, people representing the business world expressed their views.

Prakash Kaur Ahluwalia, the first woman manager of UCO Bank, said that she had an old connection with Uttar Pradesh. She shared her experience regarding present Uttar Pradesh and the state that was 40 years back. She highlighted the many major changes that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh, stating that U.P. now has rule of law.