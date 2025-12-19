Uttar Pradesh government greenlights telemedicine centre of excellence at KGMU

The government of Uttar Pradesh has approved the establishment of a center of excellence (COE) for telemedicine services at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), and approved the proposal submitted by Dr Sheetal Verma, nodal in-charge telemedicine, KGMU. The initiative aims to enhance the quality of teleconsultations on the eSanjeevani platform 2.0 across the state, marking a major step toward transforming healthcare accessibility and delivery in Uttar Pradesh. The initiative aims to enhance the quality of teleconsultations on the eSanjeevani platform 2.0 across the state, marking a major step toward transforming healthcare accessibility and delivery in Uttar Pradesh. (FILE PHOTO)

Dr Verma has also received grant support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) to help run the project, according to a press release shared on Thursday.

Acknowledging the need for high-quality teleconsultations, the state government has approved KGMU’s comprehensive proposal. Developed in consultation with key stakeholders and experts, the proposal presents a multifaceted strategy to tackle current challenges and strengthen the telemedicine landscape across the state.

The approved proposal includes several key components: the establishment of a center of excellence (COE) for telemedicine services at KGMU; deployment of mentors and group practice managers (GPMs) to monitor teleconsultation quality; development of training materials and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for healthcare providers; implementation of quality audits and assessments to ensure clinical and documentation accuracy; expansion of specialist services and exploration of innovative telemedicine approaches; and collaboration with partners such as the National Health Mission and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing to ensure smooth execution, the statement said.

KGMU vice-chancellor prof Soniya Nityanand said, “This landmark initiative highlights the Government of Uttar Pradesh’s commitment to using technology to improve healthcare delivery. By focusing on quality enhancement in teleconsultations, the state aims to boost patient care, optimise resources, and bridge healthcare gaps between urban and rural areas.”

Dr Sheetal Verma added, “We are delighted to announce the approval of this transformative proposal, which ushers in a new era of telemedicine excellence in Uttar Pradesh.”