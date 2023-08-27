Prepare plan to expand cattle shelter facilities in U.P.: CM Yogi

In order to ensure safety and avoid loitering of destitute cattle on roads, the Uttar Pradesh government has instructed all the district magistrates (DMs) to take destitute cattle to the existing shelters and ensure arrangement of green fodder and periodic health check-up for them, a government spokesman said here on Sunday. U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

“It is worth mentioning here that chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been continuously receiving complaints about the increase in the number of destitute cattle on the roads across the state,” he said.

“Subsequently, the CM has cautioned officials about the issue. An improvement was lately seen in the situation also and now the government has given instructions to expedite the work to ensure that there are no destitute animals on the roads,” the spokesman added.

Currently, a total of 6,889 shelter facilities are operating across the state for the protection of destitute cattle, out of which 6,346 are in rural areas and 543 are in urban areas. These shelters are currently taking care of 1,182,949 destitute cattle.

The chief minister has ordered the department to prepare and present a comprehensive plan for expanding cattle shelter facilities in the state. The plan is to be presented in the cabinet for approval of the budget for setting up shelters.

He also emphasised the need to strengthen the financial and administrative management of cattle shelter facilities, aiming to improve their overall condition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON