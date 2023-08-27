News / Cities / Lucknow News / Prepare plan to expand cattle shelter facilities in U.P.: CM Yogi

Prepare plan to expand cattle shelter facilities in U.P.: CM Yogi

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 27, 2023 11:27 PM IST

Currently, 6,889 shelter facilities are operating across U.P. for the protection of destitute cattle

In order to ensure safety and avoid loitering of destitute cattle on roads, the Uttar Pradesh government has instructed all the district magistrates (DMs) to take destitute cattle to the existing shelters and ensure arrangement of green fodder and periodic health check-up for them, a government spokesman said here on Sunday.

U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)
U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

“It is worth mentioning here that chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been continuously receiving complaints about the increase in the number of destitute cattle on the roads across the state,” he said.

“Subsequently, the CM has cautioned officials about the issue. An improvement was lately seen in the situation also and now the government has given instructions to expedite the work to ensure that there are no destitute animals on the roads,” the spokesman added.

Currently, a total of 6,889 shelter facilities are operating across the state for the protection of destitute cattle, out of which 6,346 are in rural areas and 543 are in urban areas. These shelters are currently taking care of 1,182,949 destitute cattle.

The chief minister has ordered the department to prepare and present a comprehensive plan for expanding cattle shelter facilities in the state. The plan is to be presented in the cabinet for approval of the budget for setting up shelters.

He also emphasised the need to strengthen the financial and administrative management of cattle shelter facilities, aiming to improve their overall condition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out