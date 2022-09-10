Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh government reiterates 24-year-old order, asks for quality, timebound replies to lawmakers’ questions

lucknow news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 10:00 PM IST

The Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature will begin on September 19. (FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government has reiterated its nearly 24-year-old order to ensure that quality, fact-based and timebound replies are given to the questions of members of the state legislature.

It has again asked the officers in the districts to ensure that all the replies, when submitted to state government, are signed by the respective district magistrates.

The state government had given directives in this regard on September 9, 1998. It has now reiterated the directives in view of the forthcoming session of the state legislature commencing on September 19.

“It has been seen in the past sessions that above directives are not being mostly followed. The state legislature’s second session is beginning from September 19, 2022. In this context, I have been asked to say that the directives given in Government Order dated September 9, 1998 be strictly complied with,” said principal secretary (parliamentary affairs) JP Singh –II in his letter sent to all the divisional commissioners and district magistrates on September 9, 2022.

The members of both the Houses of the state legislature have often pointed out that the officers are not seriously preparing the replies to questions raised in the two Houses.

