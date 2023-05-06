UP Board modernises computer learning in schools, introduces basics of IoT, cryptos, drone tech

Students of government schools in Uttar Pradesh will now read about cryptocurrencies, drone technology and new-age advancements in the field of information technology (IT). Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, augmented and virtual reality, 3D printing and cloud computing have been introduced for class 11 students (For representation)

Prayagraj-headquartered Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, as the UP Board is formally known, has revised the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 as per the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and uploaded it on its official website, said board secretary Dibyakant Shukla.

The curriculum for computer learning taught in more than 28,000 schools of the UP Board is decided by subject experts of the board, and not what is prescribed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), board officials said while confirming the development.

The board experts have replaced the traditional C++ and HTML programming learning with other coding languages such as Python and Java for students of classes 11 and 12, they added. While the concepts of robotics and drone technology have been added to the Class 12 syllabus, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, augmented and virtual reality, 3D printing and cloud computing have been introduced for class 11 students.

What else has found its way out of the syllabus is the chapters on the history, generations and types of computers.

Class 10 students will be taught the basics of how to avoid hacking, phishing and cyber fraud. E-governance will also be studied by students.

Programming techniques, computer communication and networking, which were earlier taught in class 10, will now be taught in class 9.

“The board has made significant changes in the computer syllabus. Students will now be taught about modern topics. This will better prepare them for modern times,” said Biswanath Mishra, a computer teacher at Shiv Charan Das Kanhaiya Lal Inter College, Attarsuiya, Prayagraj.

