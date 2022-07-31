Uttar Pradesh government takes exception to non-compliance with provisions on divyangjan-friendly buildings
The Uttar Pradesh government has taken strong exception to the consistent non-compliance (by some departments) with provisions of law that require all its buildings to have friendly access for specially abled persons in the state.
The “Divyangjan Adhikar Adhiniyam-49/2016 notified on December 28, 2016 (Sections 44 and 45) provides for making all public buildings friendly for specially abled persons by making smooth access to the public places within five years.
The state government has not only reiterated the directives issued in this regard but it has also sought a report by August 12, 2022 about the buildings that have been made or not yet made friendly for the physically challenged persons.
“Reports about the buildings made specially abled friendly and the ones that could not be made so should be submitted to specially abled empowerment department by August 12, 2022 and the above guidelines should be strictly implemented,” said chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra in an order dated July 28, 2022 issued to all the additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries to different departments.
“Yes, the law enacted by the Union government does not have necessary impact. Besides the specially abled persons, the buildings have to be friendly for the elders too. But even the buildings where senior citizens have to visit every year to submit a life certificate are not friendly for them and this is visible in buildings situated in the state capital too,” said AK Singh, Director HelpAge India when asked to comment on the issue.
Sections 44 and 45 of the “Divyangjan Adhikar Adhiniyam-49/2016 provides for making the buildings friendly for specially abled persons. It says that no establishment shall be granted permission to build any structure if the building plan does not adhere to rules formulated by the Central government. It also says that no establishment shall be issued a certificate of completion or allowed to take occupation of a building unless it has adhered to the rules formulated by the central government. It further provides that all the existing public buildings shall be made accessible in accordance with the rules formulated by the central government within a period not exceeding five years from the date of notification of such rules.
It further provides that the central government may grant extension of time to the states on a case-to-case basis for adherence to this provision, depending on their state of preparedness and other related parameters.
The appropriate government and the local authorities shall formulate and publish an action plan based on prioritisation, for providing accessibility in all their buildings and spaces providing essential services such as all primary health centres, civil hospital, schools, railway stations and bus stops, it said. Taking note of the provisions, the chief secretary said, “I have been directed to say that necessary directives be issued to make all the buildings friendly for physically challenged persons through sources of state budget as per the provisions of the state government’s orders dated October 4, 2018, December 18, 2020, January 15, 2021, February 02, 2021, June 22, 2021 and March 4, 2021. Directives may also be issued to make all the buildings, to be constructed in future, friendly for physically challenged persons.”
He referred to “Harmonised Guidelines and Space Standards for Barrier Free Environment for Persons with Disabilities and Elderly Persons 2016” issued earlier. The chief secretary also said the Union government has now released Harmonised Guidelines and Standards for Universal Accessibility in India 2021 that give detailed directives for making the buildings friendly for physically challenged persons.
Mohali | Couple gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for drug smuggling
The court of additional district and sessions judge Harneet Kaur Kaleka awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to a couple for smuggling banned injections in Mohali. The couple – Yadwinder Singh and Ravinder Kaur – had been arrested in December 2018 by the special task force with 1,095 vials of banned injections. During interrogation, Yadwinder had revealed that he used to get injections from Saharanpur and sell it at higher prices in Mohali, Chandigarh and Fatehgarh Sahib.
Chandigarh tricity area’s active Covid cases hit five-month high
The tricity on Sunday logged 377 fresh infections which further took the active cases count to 2,104, the highest in five months. The tricity recorded no Covid-related death on Sunday. Chandigarh alone logged 188 cases. In Panchkula, 126 people tested positive while in Mohali the fresh case count stood at 63. At 934, Chandigarh has the highest number of active cases followed by Mohali in 720 and 450 in Panchkula.
Chandigarh tricity area saw 120% spike in Covid cases in a month
The tricity recorded a 120% spike in Covid infections in July as compared to the month before. While in June, the tricity logged 2,981 Covid infections, the number shot up to 6,564 in July. Worryingly, the Covid fatalities also saw a rise during the period, going up from five in June to 13 in July. In terms of infections, Chandigarh remained the worst-affected as the cases rose from 1,415 in June to 2,747 in July.
Siblings with suspected monkeypox admitted to Yamunanagar hospital
Two minor siblings, suspected to be infected with monkeypox, were admitted to Mukund Lal District Civil Hospital in Yamunanagar, civil surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh, said on Sunday. He said that the patients are aged two-and-a-half-year-old (2.5) and one-and-a-half-year-old (1.5) and their samples were collected on Saturday that was sent to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi for testing.
Chandigarh | 18-year-old youth on bike mowed down by truck
An 18-year-old youth on a bike was mowed down by a truck in a hit-and-run incident near the Sector 38/38 West lightpoint in Chandigarh on Saturday. As per the police, Vikram alias Vicky of Kharar, Mohali, was riding pillion while Vikram who was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16's friend Samir alias Sangam of Kharar was driving when a truck, bearing a Himachal Pradesh registration number, hit them.
