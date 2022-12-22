Uttar Pradesh government teams get 7.12 lakh crore investment proposals during overseas tours

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said its teams have received investment proposals worth over ₹7.12 lakh crore from 16 countries following the road shows organised in 21 cities around the world.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had sent eight teams to different destinations to attract investment ahead of the Global Investors Summit-2023 scheduled in Lucknow on February 10 to 12, 2023.

Yogi Adityanath, along with his cabinet colleagues, reviewed the investment proposals that the state government’s teams received at the road shows held abroad from December 9 to 19. The teams made a presentation before the chief minister at his official residence here on Thursday.

An official press release said the state government’s teams have returned to the state with unprecedented success. “Respected Prime Minister has given the mantra of ‘Triple T’ (Trade, Technology and Tourism) to speed up the pace of development. Uttar Pradesh is continuously moving forward by following the mantra. This is for the first time after independence that the team from Uttar Pradesh went on a global tour to invite investors from all over the world,” the chief minister said on the occasion.

Giving details, the press release said investment proposals worth ₹4 lakh crore have been received from the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States of America (USA) alone.

Yogi Adityanath said the success of the road shows abroad has ensured that the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 would be historic.

“Large investment will create a large number of employment opportunities, which will directly benefit our youngsters. The GIS-2023 will become a major contributor in achieving the objective of making the state a trillion-dollar economy,” he said.

The state government has set a target of attracting ₹10 lakh crore investment at the GIS-2023.

Yogi asked senior officers to maintain contact with companies/institutions, industrial groups abroad with whom the MoUs have been signed. He said for the purpose of better follow-up, a dedicated team should be formed under his leadership and a senior officer be nominated as the nodal officer for each country. He said after January 15, once again follow-up visits can be made to some countries as per the requirement.

Many industrial groups have expressed eagerness to invest in cities like Gorakhpur, Kashi, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Lucknow and Kanpur.

“A letter of gratitude will be written on my behalf to the ambassadors/high commissioners of all 16 countries,” the chief minister said.

He also said a new team should be formed for road shows to be held within the country. Ministers with independent charge and ministers of state should be included in this. Road shows to be held within the country should be completed by January 15.

Minister for animal husbandry Dharampal Singh, whose team visited Canada, said Uttar Pradesh is getting biggest benefit because of personality of the chief minister. He said the people abroad have great respect for the working style and vision of the chief minister. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who returned from the Netherlands and France, said that investors in both countries have great faith in India and their priority in India is Uttar Pradesh.

Minister for Jal Shakti Swatantra Dev Singh, on behalf of the group that returned from Australia and Singapore, said that all the investors were impressed by the picture of new India’s new Uttar Pradesh. Minister for finance Suresh Khanna, who returned from three cities of USA and UK, said that the changing condition in Uttar Pradesh is a matter of discussion for investors in these countries. He said that discussions have been held with Hinduja Group and Rolls Royce for big investments. Hiranandani Group in London shared their good experience with U.P.

In addition, Saloni Hurt Foundation from San Francisco has decided to give a CSR grant of ₹415 crore to SGPGI, Lucknow. Similarly, an MoU has been signed for Jio Thermal Power Technology for an investment of ₹41,000 crore. Sify International will invest ₹8300 crore.

Tourism minister Jaiveer Singh and technical education minister Ashish Patel, who led a team to South Korea and Japan, said that most of the technical companies from these countries have been investing in South India. Meeting the Uttar Pradesh team was their first experience and the way for heavy investment has been cleared. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and cabinet minister Sanjay Nishad, who returned from Mexico, Brazil and Argentina, said that there was an encouraging atmosphere in all the three countries regarding U.P.

NUMBER CRUNCHING

Total investment proposals to date:

₹7,12,288 crore

Total MoUs to date: 149

Potential employment opportunities: 7,02,415

B2B/B2G meetings: 269

