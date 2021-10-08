Uttar Pradesh government to provide ICT training to 10,000 teachers

The Uttar Pradesh government will provide information and communications technology (ICT) training to 10,000 teachers of government schools in the state to promote quality education and improve learning outcome, an official said.

The programme is part of UP government’s five-point plan and will be done in collaboration with Saamarthya Teachers Training Academy of Research (STTAR), Ghaziabad.

It will be launched in Lucknow by deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Friday in the presence of minister of state, secondary education, Gulab Devi and chairman of Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions Shishir Jaipuria.

The training will be conducted by expert trainers of STTAR that is an initiative of Jaipuria School of Business.

“The ICT training programme will help to empower teachers in government schools to leverage technology for better learning outcomes in classrooms,” said Shishir Jaipuria.

All the training sessions will be conducted in virtual mode and is in line with the vision of the UP government to strengthen its education system by making it digitally competent, the official added.