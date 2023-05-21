Road Safety: U.P. to spend 3.37 cr to remove ‘black spots’ on four routes

The Uttar Pradesh government will spend more than ₹3.37 crore to remove defects from the new black spots (accident-prone places) identified on four routes during the current financial year, officials dealing with the issue said.

Aligarh-Ramghat road in Aligarh (File photo)

The four routes identified are Aligarh-Ramghat road in Aligarh, Delhi-Yamnotri road, Janata Marg in Saharanpur and one route in Barabanki.

As per the sanctioned letter issued by the government on May 19, an amount of more than ₹3.37 crore will be spent on improving and beautifying black spots and taking other road safety measures on four projects.

“The government has sanctioned an amount of ₹337.31 lakh in response to a proposal by the Public Works Department (PWD) to remove engineering defects from the places identified as black spots on four routes in three districts,” an official said.

Black spots like blind turns, steep curves etc are seen as one of the major reasons for the increasing number of road accidents and resultant deaths in UP.

“The IIT-Delhi had recommended corrective measures for making the accident-prone Avantibai crossing on 26-km Ramghat road in Aligarh,” the notification said.