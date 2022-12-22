Uttar Pradesh govt to make fresh policy for Covid prevention, mgmt: CM Yogi

In view of the recent rise in Covid cases in some countries, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the state government will formulate a fresh policy for prevention and management of Covid-19 in consultation with the state-level health advisory committee.

“With no fresh Covid cases in the state in the last 24 hours and the situation well under control, the changing trend of Covid should be closely monitored. Medical education and health department should do preparations with better coordination. The policy will be decided in consultation with the state-level health advisory committee. Maintain constant communication with the Union ministry of health,” Yogi said at the Covid review meeting with Team-9—a group of top state officials on Thursday morning.

“Even as the increase in new Covid cases is being seen in different countries for the last one week, the situation remains in control in Uttar Pradesh. The Covid positivity rate of the state in December has been 0.01%. Presently, the total number of active cases in the state is 62. In the last 24 hours, 27,208 tests were done and not a single new patient was confirmed. During the same period, 33 people recovered,” he said.

“It is possible that there may be an increase in new cases in the coming days, so we have to be alert. This is not the time to panic but to be alert and careful,” the CM added. He told officers that under the guidance of PM Modi, the strategy of trace, test, treat and vaccinate to prevent Covid has proved successful.

“Covid protocol has to be strictly followed. Make people aware about wearing face masks in crowded public places like hospitals, bus, railway stations and markets. Activate the public address system,” Yogi said.

“The new variant of Covid-19 should be continuously monitored. Whatever and whenever new cases are found, their genome sequencing should be done. Daily testing should be increased. People suffering from serious, incurable diseases, and the elderly will have to take special precautions,” the CM added.

Talking about the first and second Covid waves in the state, Yogi said: “We all have experienced the utility of Integrated Covid Command and Control (ICCC) Room in Covid management. Home, health and urban development departments should prepare to reactivate ICCC with mutual coordination.”

Regarding rural areas, he said: “In accordance with the spirit of the Prime Minister’s mantra of Jahan Bimar, Wahin Upchar (providing sick people treatment closer to their homes), cooperation of village heads, Asha, Anganwadi workers and ANMs should be taken. These people have played a valuable role in the fight against Covid-19 so far. They need to contribute effectively again to track sick people with Covid symptoms in their areas and provide immediate hospital/doctor services as per the need.”

The CM said in the midst of Covid, large-scale work was done for the infrastructure development of the hospitals. ICUs, ventilators and specialist doctors were deployed in every district. Ensure functioning of medical equipment, proper availability of doctors and paramedical staff in all hospitals. Be it rural or urban areas, every hospital should have adequate resources, the CM added.

He said new posts of specialist doctors should be created by examining the updated requirements of medical institutions and the old posts must not be cut. “It should be ensured that there is no shortage of life-saving medicines in the state. There is a need to improve the functioning of the Medical Supplies Corporation. The works of the department should be reviewed at the health minister level, he said.

In relation to the target of one district-one medical college, proposals were invited for the establishment of medical colleges on PPP mode in six districts. For this, 42 companies/institutions have shown interest. The process of building a medical college should be taken forward as soon as possible by selecting the qualified and capable, Yogi added.

“The usefulness of vaccines in preventing Covid infection is evident. Uttar Pradesh is the most vaccinated state with about 39.06 crore vaccination doses given so far. As many as 4.48 crore precaution doses have also been given. In view of the new variant of Covid, the pace of precaution dose should be expedited. People should be made aware of the need and utility of precaution doses,” the CM said.

CM for better coordination in Magh Mela

Talking about Magh Mela set to start in Prayagraj from January 6, the CM said work should be done with inter-departmental coordination for systematic organisation of the annual religious event. Kalpavasis, devotees and seers should be provided all the facilities that were available in the past, he said.