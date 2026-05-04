Uttar Pradesh GRP to deploy six surveillance drones to boost rail security

To strengthen rail security, the Uttar Pradesh Government Railway Police (GRP) is set to procure six surveillance drones—one for each division—to intensify monitoring of railway tracks in sensitive and vulnerable stretches. The move comes amid ongoing concerns over sabotage attempts, stone-pelting incidents, and increasing passenger traffic across the state’s rail network.

The UAVs will be deployed for real-time monitoring of isolated railway track sections, yards, and other high-risk areas where regular patrolling is difficult due to terrain or low visibility. (FOR TREPRESENTATION)

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Director general of Railway Police Prakash D confirmed that the procurement process is in its advanced stage. He said two drones were already acquired ahead of the 2025 Mahakumbh, and the addition of six more will significantly strengthen surveillance across six sectors, including Lucknow, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Agra, and Jhansi.

The UAVs will be deployed for real-time monitoring of isolated railway track sections, yards, and other high-risk areas where regular patrolling is difficult due to terrain or low visibility. Officials said the drones will help in early detection of track tampering, suspicious activity, and attempts to damage signalling or rail infrastructure, enabling quicker and more coordinated response by field teams.

The renewed push builds on extensive ground-level security measures taken during the 2025 Mahakumbh preparations, when several suspected track sabotage incidents were reported ahead of the event. In response, a joint patrol system involving the GRP, Railway Protection Force (RPF), local police, village chowkidars, and railway staff was activated to strengthen vigilance across more than 16,000 km of railway tracks in the state.

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{{^usCountry}} Senior police officials said the coordinated patrols were aimed at preventing any untoward incident ahead of the mega congregation in Prayagraj, which drew massive footfall from across the country and abroad. The exercise exposed surveillance gaps in remote stretches and reinforced the need for technology-led monitoring—now driving the proposed drone expansion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior police officials said the coordinated patrols were aimed at preventing any untoward incident ahead of the mega congregation in Prayagraj, which drew massive footfall from across the country and abroad. The exercise exposed surveillance gaps in remote stretches and reinforced the need for technology-led monitoring—now driving the proposed drone expansion. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Alongside the technology upgrade, the GRP is adopting a stricter enforcement approach against offences such as stone-pelting on trains. Prakash D said investigations are being pursued rigorously to ensure convictions and create deterrence. “We are prioritising these cases and taking them to their logical conclusion in courts,” he noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alongside the technology upgrade, the GRP is adopting a stricter enforcement approach against offences such as stone-pelting on trains. Prakash D said investigations are being pursued rigorously to ensure convictions and create deterrence. “We are prioritising these cases and taking them to their logical conclusion in courts,” he noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a recent case from Raebareli, persons involved in stone-pelting were convicted and sentenced to one year of imprisonment, underscoring the GRP’s zero-tolerance stance. Officers said analytical mapping of such incidents is underway to identify repeat offenders and vulnerable clusters for targeted intervention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a recent case from Raebareli, persons involved in stone-pelting were convicted and sentenced to one year of imprisonment, underscoring the GRP’s zero-tolerance stance. Officers said analytical mapping of such incidents is underway to identify repeat offenders and vulnerable clusters for targeted intervention. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials added that the expanded use of drones will strengthen coordination with the RPF and district police, particularly during peak travel seasons and large gatherings.

Standard operating procedures covering flight permissions, data security and inter-agency coordination are being finalised.

Once inducted, the six drones are expected to be deployed in phases, prioritising divisions with a history of security incidents—positioning UAV-based surveillance as a critical force multiplier in safeguarding Uttar Pradesh’s railway infrastructure.

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