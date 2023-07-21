Horrific! Man beheads his sister in Barabanki village, roams on streets with her head

In a horrific incident, a 24-year-old youth allegedly beheaded his sister for having a love affair in a village of Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh. The youth was arrested after committing the crime. “In Mithwara village, a 24-year-old man named Riyaz beheaded his sister. She was in a relationship with a man of the same community from her village. She had eloped with her lover. The girl's father had also registered a complaint in this regard. Due to anger, Riyaz beheaded the girl. The police reached the village and arrested the accused”, Ashutosh Mishra, additional superintendent of police (ASP-North) said. This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

