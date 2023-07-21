Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Horrific! Man beheads his sister in Barabanki village, roams on streets with her head

Horrific! Man beheads his sister in Barabanki village, roams on streets with her head

ByHT News Desk | Reported by Rohit Kumar Singh | Written by Aryan Prakash
Jul 21, 2023 03:49 PM IST

According to police, the girl was in a relationship with a man from her own community in the village. She had even eloped with him.

In a horrific incident, a 24-year-old youth allegedly beheaded his sister for having a love affair in a village of Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh. The youth was arrested after committing the crime. “In Mithwara village, a 24-year-old man named Riyaz beheaded his sister. She was in a relationship with a man of the same community from her village. She had eloped with her lover. The girl's father had also registered a complaint in this regard. Due to anger, Riyaz beheaded the girl. The police reached the village and arrested the accused”, Ashutosh Mishra, additional superintendent of police (ASP-North) said. This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

Riyaz allegedly beheaded his sister for having affair with a man from their own community.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
barabanki
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP