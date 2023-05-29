Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. assembly gets certificate of appreciation for NeVA implementation

U.P. assembly gets certificate of appreciation for NeVA implementation

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 29, 2023 11:01 PM IST

Union parliamentary affairs ministry has awarded a certificate of appreciation to a team of state legislative assembly

Union parliamentary affairs ministry has awarded a certificate of appreciation to a team of state legislative assembly for the running and performance of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) making the state legislature paperless.

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly’s officers hand ING over the certificate of appreciation to speaker Satish Mahana on May 29. (Sourced)
Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly’s officers who attended the workshop in New Delhi got the certificate and handed over the same to U.P. assembly speaker Satish Mahana here on Monday. Besides the principal secretaries of state legislative assembly and the state legislative council, senior officers of the two houses of the state legislature attended the workshop.

A press release of the state legislative assembly said as part of campaign to make all the state legislative assemblies’ paperless, a workshop was organised at New Delhi on May 24 and 25.

The press release said Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly has made a considerable progress in implementing the National e-Vidhan Application. It has implemented the first and second stages of the NeVA. Under the first and second phases, the information and notices from the legislators are being received online.

The information being put on the floor of the house is also being put online. About seventy percent of the steps to be taken to implement the third phase have also been completed.

“Yes, all those present appreciated Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly’s implementation of the NeVA under guidance of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Speaker Satish Mahana. We will soon begin implementation of rest of the phases of NeVA,” said principal secretary, Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly, Pradeep Dubey.

Speaker Satish Mahana had initiated implementation of the e-Vidhan in the first session of 18th state legislative assembly constituted following 2022 assembly elections. The Yogi Adityanath government has presented a paperless budget from 2022-2023 onwards.

Wednesday, May 31, 2023
