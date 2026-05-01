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Uttar Pradesh legislature special session: BJP should appoint a woman as its national chief, says CLP leader

Asserting that half the country’s population (women) is looking at the government for their rightful entitlement, Aradhna Mishra said this is not an issue of the ruling party versus the Opposition

Published on: May 01, 2026 06:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Aradhna Mishra on Thursday challenged the BJP to appoint a woman as the party’s national president and expressed a strong objection to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government attempting to link reservation for women with delimitation.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday. (SOURCED IMAGE)

Mishra expressed this view in the state assembly during a special session on women’s empowerment.

“The BJP is accusing the Opposition, but it fails to explain why the Women’s Reservation Bill, passed into law in 2023 with the Congress’s support, has remained unimplemented till date. Now, it is being asserted that reservation will be granted only after the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies but, delimitation bears absolutely no relation or connection to women’s reservation,” she said.

Asserting that half the country’s population (women) is looking at the government for their rightful entitlement, she said this is not an issue of the ruling party versus the opposition, nor is it merely a political matter. Rather, it is an issue concerning the rights and entitlements of half the nation’s population.

“Now, gripped by the apprehension of failing in their electoral calculations in the days to come, the current BJP government is engaging in self-defeating political propaganda,” Patel said.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh legislature special session: BJP should appoint a woman as its national chief, says CLP leader
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh legislature special session: BJP should appoint a woman as its national chief, says CLP leader
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