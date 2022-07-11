Uttar Pradesh logs 210 fresh Covid cases

Uttar Pradesh reported 210 new Covid cases on Monday from among the 59121 samples tested in the past 24-hours with a positivity rate of 0.35%, according to the health department data.

In the past 48-hours, a total 548 fresh Covid cases were reported.

Among new cases Lucknow reported 40, Gautam Budha Nagar 41, Gaziabad 26 and Gorakhpur 18, according to the data.

Uttar Pradesh now has 2305 active Covid cases and majority of them are in home isolation.

The state has administered a total 343014279 doses of anti-Covid vaccine, including 175837835 first and 163474453 second doses.

“Till now a total 118064137 Covid samples have been tested in the state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.

“In the past 24-hours, 186 patients recovered and till now

2068385 patients have recovered in the state. The recovery rate is 98.76%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

The state has reported a total 2094237 Covid cases, including 23547 deaths, till now.

Among total active Covid cases highest 522 are in Lucknow followed by Gautam Budha Nagar 311, Gaziabad 172, according to the data.

Hamirpur, Hathras, Kanpur Dehat, Kasganj, Lalitpur and Mahoba have zero active Covid cases.