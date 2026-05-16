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Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Khanna first to be declared state’s ‘outstanding legislator’

A special ceremony is proposed be held in the assembly at a future date to present the “outstanding legislator” award.

Published on: May 16, 2026 07:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Finance and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna was declared ‘outstanding legislator’ of the state on Friday, the first to be chosen for the honour in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana presiding over a meeting of the committee that selected the outstanding legislator. (SOURCED)

The decision was made at a meeting of the “Outstanding Legislator Committee” constituted under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. Speaker Satish Mahana presided over the committee. Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and leader of opposition (assembly) Mata Prasad Pandey were also present at the meeting.

“This marks the first instance in the history of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly where an ‘Outstanding Legislator’ has been selected from among its members. A provision for constituting a committee to select an outstanding legislator was incorporated into the Assembly’s Rules of Procedure in the year 2023,” Mahana said in a press statement.

The rules stipulate that the committee, presided over by the speaker, shall comprise a representative nominated by the chief minister, the deputy chief minister, the minister for parliamentary affairs, a senior member nominated by the speaker and a senior journalist nominated by the speaker.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Khanna first to be declared state’s ‘outstanding legislator’
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Khanna first to be declared state’s ‘outstanding legislator’
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