Uttar Pradesh must not return to pre-2017 era of fear, mafia politics: Nitin Nabin

Comparing the Yogi Adityanath government’s record with what he described as the situation in Uttar Pradesh before 2017, BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday said the state must not return to an era of fear, mafia rule, crime and “divide and rule” politics. He also called upon party workers to strengthen every booth ahead of the 2027 elections while referring to 71 assembly seats in western Uttar Pradesh.

CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary during the Shakti Kendra convenors’ conference (Western Region), in Meerut on Monday. (PTI PHOTO)

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Nabin was addressing BJP workers in Meerut on the first day of his two-day visit to the region. He will also visit Saharanpur.

He alleged that the state had earlier been marked by fear, lawlessness and the influence of mafia networks, while claiming that the situation had changed under chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

He also said districts in the region were once identified with mafia figures, whereas they were now increasingly associated with their products under the “One District One Product” initiative.

Nabin said the state must not return to an environment in which young people were pushed towards what he described as a culture of cartridges and pistols.

Instead, he said, the youth were now being connected with skill development and employment opportunities under the Yogi Adityanath government.

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{{^usCountry}} Nabin claimed that over nine lakh (900,000) young people had been provided jobs by the BJP government and the Yogi Adityanath government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nabin claimed that over nine lakh (900,000) young people had been provided jobs by the BJP government and the Yogi Adityanath government. {{/usCountry}}

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Chaudhary Charan Singh, 1857 invoked

Nabin invoked Meerut’s history during his address, describing it as the sacred land that gave direction to the 1857 uprising.

Invoking the legacy of former prime minister and farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh, he said western Uttar Pradesh was the land where Singh had fought for farmers.

Nabin alleged that the Congress had failed to give Singh the respect he deserved and had worked to bring down his governments.

The BJP president targeted the Congress and Samajwadi Party over what he termed “divide and rule” politics.

Nabin also attacked the Congress over Dr BR Ambedkar, accusing Congress leaders of insulting him and claiming that the BJP had worked to honour him.

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Hitting out at Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Nabin alleged that Congress leaders were attempting to provoke young people. He questioned whether Gandhi had interacted with the youth of Amethi and listened to their employment-related concerns.

Focus on western UP’s 71 assembly seats

Referring to the region’s 71 assembly seats, he asked workers how many seats they would contribute to the BJP’s tally.

He called for every booth to be strengthened and asked workers to increase contact and interaction with farmers, youth, women and labourers.

He said the BJP workers’ responsibility was not only to win booths but also to take the government’s work to the people and ensure that Uttar Pradesh continued on the development path.

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Meanwhile, a fleet of brightly painted bulldozers was lined up in a synchronised formation at a toll plaza on the outskirts of the city, decorated with BJP flags and banners, to welcome him during his two-day visit to western Uttar Pradesh.