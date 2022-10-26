Uttar Pradesh: Muzaffarnagar records worst air quality in India

Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest air pollution level in the country on Wednesday, two days after Diwali, at a whopping 359 on the Air Quality Index (AQI) as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

This western U.P. city’s air pollution level had remained consistent at “poor” (above 200) through Diwali.

Post Diwali celebrations, the AQI data released by the CPCB reported that besides Agra and Prayagraj, all the major cities in Uttar Pradesh had jumped to “poor” in terms of air quality.

On October 23 (the day before Diwali), most of the major cities in the state recorded “satisfactory” to “moderate” levels (below and above 100 respectively) on AQI. But the levels differed from “moderate” to “very poor” (above 300) in the following days.

On Tuesday, all Uttar Pradesh cities, except Agra, Baghpat, Firozabad, Hapur, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Vrindavan, recorded poor AQI levels. Vrindavan reported the cleanest air with a ‘satisfactory’ reading of 94. However, Bulandshahr reported ‘very poor’ (above 300), the highest in the country after Jodhpur (on Tuesday), which can cause respiratory illnesses on prolonged exposure.

After Diwali, the air pollution levels for Lucknow jumped to “poor” with an average reading of 246 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Prior to Diwali, five out of six computing stations in Lucknow recorded “moderate” AQI levels by nightfall, with the highest AQI reading recorded at 179 by the station at Talkatora District Industries Centre.

The AQI level at Hapur went from “moderate” to very “poor” recording a reading of 302, in the days following Diwali.

Such high air pollution levels do not bode well for citizens, as they can cause serious respiratory illnesses across age groups, and is even harmful for expecting mothers and their unborn babies, say doctors. Environmentalists had urged citizens to avoid morning walks during and after Diwali to minimise exposure to polluted air.

Agra, Jhansi, Bareilly, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur reported moderate levels, whereas Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Noida recorded “poor” (above 200) AQI levels on Tuesday. Noida’s Sector 116 station recorded “very poor” levels at 315 points.

The AQI reading for Agra had dropped on Diwali evening from “moderate” to “poor” before going back to 175 (moderate).