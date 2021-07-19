‘Uttar Pradesh performing well in population control’

Uttar Pradesh has done remarkably well in improving demographic parameters and population control over the past few decades said DK Ojha, deputy director-general (Stats.) of the ministry of health and family welfare, the government of India said during a one-day national webinar on “Population Scenario of Uttar Pradesh” held in Lucknow on Sunday.

The webinar was organised by the population research centre (PRC), the economics department, University of Lucknow.

“As per the fourth round of national family and health survey (NFHS-4) which was carried out in 2015-16, the girl child education and nutritional level in children has improved in Uttar Pradesh. Also, the total fertility rate (TFR) in Uttar Pradesh has dropped down by two percentage points as compared to 0.6 per cent at the national level,” he said.

“Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in India with a population of 23 crores which is 16 per cent of India’s total population,” he said.

Prof Suresh Sharma, head and director of PRC at Institute of Economic Growth, New Delhi, spoke about teenage pregnancy and adolescent health issues in Uttar Pradesh. He said that the overall demographic parameters have been improving in Uttar Pradesh faster than in the other states in India.

Prof MK Agarwal, head and director of the population research centre (PRC), department of economics at the University of Lucknow, said that demography is a variable that is affected by development and development is affected by demography. He said that the rate of infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh is faster which accommodate the development of rural infrastructure so that the rural population is provided with all facilities.