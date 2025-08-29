Uttar Pradesh plays key role in making India the world’s largest democracy, says Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state, plays a pivotal role in making India the world’s largest democracy. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the State Election Commission building in Lucknow on Friday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the new building of the Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission, he also said, “If any public representative fails to meet the expectations of the people, they will be rejected after five years. People are not just voters but Janardan of the democratic system.”

“Listening to their voice and giving importance to their issues is the duty of public representatives. This is the greatest strength of democracy and it is this system that has made India stand as a strong nation,” he said.

“When India is called the world’s largest democracy, Uttar Pradesh’s extensive electoral process plays a significant role in that,” Adityanath said.

Emphasising the strength of democracy, the chief minister said people are not just voters but the true guardians of the democratic system.

Stating that realising the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 depends on a Viksit Uttar Pradesh, he emphasised that robust democratic institutions and an efficient election system are the key enablers of this goal.

“Until now, the State Election Commission had been working from a rented building. With a new building, the Commission’s work is expected to gain speed. After this, Uttar Pradesh will be among the states in the country that have their own building for the Election Commission,” he said.

The ₹50-crore building will span 2,618.59 sq metres across six floors, including a stilt floor. For safety and convenience, a 25,000-liter RCC tank will be installed on the roof, along with a one lakh-litre underground tank in the basement.

“The State Election Commission’s own building is a historic step toward strengthening democracy,” he said.

The commission will now be able to conduct the massive process of panchayat and local body elections in Uttar Pradesh more effectively, he said.

More than 12 crore voters participate in the three-tier panchayat polls, which is more than the total population of many other states.

“Uttar Pradesh currently has 57,600 gram panchayats, 826 block panchayats, and 75 district panchayats, along with 17 municipal corporations, 199 municipalities, and 544 Nagar Panchayats. The State Election Commission also conducts elections for over 14,000 councillors,” he said.

Cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, State Election Commissioner Rajan Pratap Singh and officials of the Panchayati Raj department were among those present on the occasion.