Uttar Pradesh: Policeman demands ‘5 kg potatoes’ as bribe, suspended

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj have suspended a sub-inspector (SI) after he was found guilty prima facie of demanding bribe, with the case having come to light after a purported audio of the bribe-related conversation went viral. Ramkripal, the accused sub-inspector (Image courtesy: X)

There, SI Ramkripal is heard asking for ‘5 kg potatoes.'

“In this case, the Superintendent of Police, Kannauj, suspended SI Ramkripal with immediate effect on August 7 after finding him guilty prima facie. Departmental proceedings have also been initiated against him,” the police said in a statement on their official handle on X (formerly Twitter).

The statement by Kannauj Police on their X handle

The sub-inspector was posted at the Bhawalpur Chapunna Chowki under the Saurikh police station. Amit Kumar Anand, Kannauj's Superintendent of Police (SP) took cognisance of the matter and ordered action against Ramkripal, the outpost in-charge.

Meanwhile, in the audio, a man, believed to be accused sub-inspector Ramkripal, is heard asking another person, also a male, for ‘five kg potatoes.’ However, the second person expresses inability to deliver that many ‘potatoes.’ The two sides arrive at the final deal of ‘three kg potatoes.’

A preliminary investigation found that the word ‘potato’ was used not for the vegetable itself, but as a code-word for bribe, NDTV reported.

Kamlesh Kumar, Circle Officer, City, Kannauj, has been asked to probe the case, it added.