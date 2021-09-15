Uttar Pradesh polls: AAP releases list of 100 probable candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday released list of 100 probable candidates, including 35 from the other backward castes (OBCs), for the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh due early next year.

Sanjay Singh, Uttar Pradesh in charge of the party, released the list of 100 Vidhan Sabha in charge of the party, who are probable candidates of the party for assembly polls.

“List of 100 Vidhan Sabha in charge of the party is being released. If they carry out party’s work in their respective assembly segments effectively, they will be party’s candidate for assembly polls,” Sanjay Singh told media persons.

Apart from 35 candidates from the OBCs, the list includes 20 Brahmins, 16 Dalits and five Muslims. Remaining candidates are from other caste groups.

“We have given representation to all communities on the list. Doctors, engineers, advocates, postgraduate, farmers and youths figure on our list,” Singh said.

In the state capital, AAP’s probable candidates will be Nadeem Ashraf Jaisi from Lucknow Central, Amit Srivastava from North, Rajiv Bakshi from West, Durgesh Singh from Cantonment, Rohit Srivastava from Sarojini Nagar, Baliram Varma from Bakshi Ka Talab and Suraj Kumar from Mohanlalganj.

AAP has announced to contest 100 seats in assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh without entering into alliance with any party.