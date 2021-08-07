Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh records 28 new Covid-19 cases, 2 more deaths
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh records 28 new Covid-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Of the 27 fresh Covid-19 cases, three each were reported from Lucknow, Mathura, Prayagraj and Bulandshahr, among others, a health department bulletin said.
PTI | , Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 10:55 PM IST
In the past 24 hours, more than 2.54 lakh samples were tested in the state, while so far, over 6.72 crore samples have been tested.(ANI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh reported 28 coronavirus cases and two new deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of infections and fatalities in the state to 17,08,716 and 22,773 respectively.

One death each has been reported from Rae Bareli and Gonda, a health department bulletin said.

Of the 27 fresh Covid-19 cases, three each were reported from Lucknow, Mathura, Prayagraj and Bulandshahr, among others, the bulletin said.

In the past 24 hours, patients recovered from the virus, taking the total number of Covid-19 patients to 16,85,357. The recovery rate of the state stood at 98.6 per cent

The count of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 586, the bulletin said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.54 lakh samples were tested in the state, while so far, over 6.72 crore samples have been tested, it added.

Earlier on Saturday, in a meeting with senior officials, the Chief Minister directed that the meeting of the advisory committee of health experts be convened on Monday to decide the guidelines regarding the time period of educational institutions and the compliance of Covid protocols in educational institutions.

High School and intermediate classes in Uttar Pradesh will resume on August 16, but with 50 per cent attendance while following the Covid protocol.

Apart from this, instructions have also been issued for commencement of classes in higher educational institutes from September 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Neeraj Chopra wins historic gold medal in men’s javelin throw. Twitter reacts

Mom’s QR code-related text exchange with daughter leaves people in splits

Penguin chicks swim for the first time, people love sweet video

Video of doggo ‘just chilling’ goes viral with nearly seven million views
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP