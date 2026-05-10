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Uttar Pradesh records 42,987 accidental deaths in 2024: NCRB report

Despite slight decline in fatalities, state remains among India’s worst-affected regions; working-age adults account for majority of victims

Published on: May 10, 2026 10:54 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Uttar Pradesh recorded 42,987 accidental deaths in 2024, making it the third worst-affected state in the country after Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, according to the NCRB ‘Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India 2024’ report.

The NCRB data shows Uttar Pradesh accounted for more than 9% of India’s total 4,67,857 accidental deaths in 2024. (For Representation)

Although the state registered a marginal decline of 0.5% compared to 43,207 accidental deaths in 2023, the figures underline the continuing scale of fatalities linked to road accidents, drowning, workplace hazards and other preventable causes.

The NCRB data shows Uttar Pradesh accounted for more than 9% of India’s total 4,67,857 accidental deaths in 2024—equivalent to nearly 118 deaths every day. The report noted that deaths due to “forces of nature” in the state declined from 852 in 2023 to 801 in 2024, while deaths due to “other causes” fell marginally from 42,355 to 42,186.

Despite the slight decline, Uttar Pradesh remained ahead of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal in total accidental fatalities. The gender-wise data revealed a sharp imbalance with 35,023 victims were men, 7,964 were women and one was a transgender victim. Men accounted for over 81.5% of all accidental deaths in the state, reflecting the high exposure of male workers to road travel, construction activity, industrial work and agricultural risks.

The NCRB report suggests that despite the rapid expansion of highways, urban infrastructure and economic activity, safety enforcement, emergency response systems and disaster preparedness mechanisms remain inadequate in large states such as Uttar Pradesh.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh records 42,987 accidental deaths in 2024: NCRB report
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh records 42,987 accidental deaths in 2024: NCRB report
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