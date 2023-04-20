Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Daily spike in Covid cases at 10-month high in UP

Daily spike in Covid cases at 10-month high in UP

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 20, 2023 01:11 AM IST

The state also reported three new Covid deaths—one each from Ghaziabad, Meerut and Mainpuri, according to official data.

In the sharpest one-day spike in the last 10 months, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 910 coronavirus infections. Lucknow alone accounted for 245 of them.

Small bottles labeled with "Vaccine" stickers stand near a medical syringe in front of displayed "Coronavirus COVID-19" words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration (REUTERS)
After Lucknow, Gautam Budha Nagar (142), Ghaziabad (117) and Meerut (28) reported the most cases even as 613 patients recovered in the same period.

In the capital, Chinhut and NK Road reported 38 each, Alambagh 31, Aliganj 29, Indira Nagar 17, Chowk 16 and Gosaiganj 5. This pushed the city’s active cases to 1027, the highest this year, data from the office of the chief medical officer of Lucknow said. About 3,000 Covid samples were being tested, mostly through RT-PCR method, daily on an average.

“The second vaccine dose has been administered to 100% eligible beneficiaries in Lucknow. Many people have taken the third dose as well,” said Dr MK Singh, the in-charge of vaccination in the city.

In a 24-hour period recently, the state tested 58,758 Covid samples. UP has, so far, reported 21,36,380 Covid cases and 23,663 deaths.

