Uttar Pradesh reports 382 new Covid cases

Uttar Pradesh reported 382 new Covid cases among 85156 samples tested in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.44%, according to the data shared by the state health department on Saturday.

“Uttar Pradesh has tested a total of 117923189 Covid samples,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.

“Till now 2067880 patients have defeated Covid infection including 367 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.

Uttar Pradesh at present has 2265 active Covid cases under treatment and the majority are in home isolation.

The state has till now administered a total of 342597956 doses of Covid vaccine, including 215354 doses in the past 24 hours.

Among beneficiaries, 153490991 received the first dose and 144217721 were administered the second dose. Between the age group of 15-18 years, 14033413 received the first dose and 12491174 were administered the second dose, while for those between 12 and 15 years, a total of 8279300 first dose and 6412627-second dose have been administered in the state. Till now, a total of 3672730 precaution doses have been administered, according to the data from the health department.

