Uttar Pradesh reports 439 fresh Covid cases, 603 recoveries in 24 hours

Uttar Pradesh reported 439 fresh Covid cases from among 91418 samples tested in the past 24-hours, with a positivity rate of 0.4%. Also, 603 people recovered from the infection during the same period.

A day before Uttar Pradesh had reported 548 new Covid cases. New daily Covid cases in Lucknow came below 100 after a gap of a month.

“Uttar Pradesh till now has tested a total 117183079 Covid samples,” said Amit Mohan Prasad additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.

According to the data from the state health department Lucknow reported 98 new Covid cases, Gautam Budha Nagar 79, Gaziabad 33, Jhansi 14, Meerut and Prayagraj 12 each. No death was reported in the state.

The state now has 3375 active Covid cases and majority of them are in home isolation.

“Till now 2063574 people in the state have defeated Covid infection and recovered. The recovery rate in the state is 98.71%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors. State has reported a total 2090487 Covid cases and 23,538 deaths.

Of the total active Covid cases highest 945 are in Lucknow, 577 in Gautam Buddha Nagar, 282 in Gaziabad, 124 in Jhansi. Chitrakoot and Mahoba have zero active Covid cases, according to the data from the state health department.

In Lucknow Alambagh reported 5 new cases, Chinhut 11, Aliganj 12, NK Road 9, Indira Nagar 6, Sarojininagar 6, Tudiyaganj 5.