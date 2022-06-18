Uttar Pradesh reports 483 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

Uttar Pradesh reported 483 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, from among 92012 Covid samples tested in the past 24 hours, according to the data from the state health department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Uttar Pradesh has tested a total of 116113380 Covid samples till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.

As per the data, there are now 2323 active Covid cases in the state, and the majority are in home isolation. The total number of cases reported in the state till now is 2084010.

“In the past 24 hours, 272 patients have recovered, and till now, a total of 2058161 patients have recovered in the state. The recovery rate is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.

Among new cases, Gautam Budha Nagar reported 90, Gaziabad 45, Lucknow 94, Varanasi 23, Jhansi 11, Jaunpur and Rae Bareilly 12 each, Agra 14, Saharanpur and Lakhimpur Khiri 10 each. No death was reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the data from the state health department, Lucknow has 478 active Covid cases, Gautam Budha Nagar 468, Gaziabad 250, Varanasi 108, and Jhansi 76.