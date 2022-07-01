Uttar Pradesh reports more Covid recoveries for third consecutive day; Firozabad highest @ 137

Uttar Pradesh reported 433 new Covid cases, including 136 in Lucknow, according to the data provided by the state health department on Friday. Besides, as many as 606 patients recovered, including the highest 137 in Firozabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There were more recoveries than new cases for the third consecutive day. “In all 606 patients recovered during the past 24 hours, while a total of 2064180 people have defeated Covid virus till now in the state,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.

“In the past 24 hours, 88779 Covid samples were tested and till now a total of 117271854 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health.

The 24-hour test positivity rate is 0.48%, while the overall test positivity rate is 1.78%, he added.

Uttar Pradesh now has 3199 active cases under treatment and the majority among them are in home isolation.

According to the data from the state health department, Gautam Budha Nagar reported 80 new cases, Gaziabad 44, Gorakhpur and Lakhimpur-Kheri 14. No death was reported in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state has reported a total of 2090917 Covid cases and 23538 deaths till now. Lucknow according to the data has 944, the highest number of active Covid cases followed by Gautam Budha Nagar 573, Gaziabad 255, Chitrakoot and Mahoba have zero active Covid cases.