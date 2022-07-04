Uttar Pradesh reports one Covid death; drop in fresh cases

Uttar Pradesh reported one death despite a downward trend in the new daily Covid cases on Monday, as per the state health department.

Uttar Pradesh reported 297 new Covid cases against 65615 samples tested in the past 24 hours, according to the data. There were 318 new Covid cases on June 15, while on June 14 there were 286 new Covid cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“State has tested 117511325 Covid samples till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.

“In the past 24 hours, 331 patients recovered, and till now, a total of 2065595 patients have defeated the virus,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.

The state has reported a total of 2091969 Covid cases and 23541 deaths till now.

The death of a Covid positive occurred at King George’s Medical University (KGMU). “The 64-year-old patient was admitted for the past two weeks and was suffering from a pleural effusion (multidrug-resistant tuberculosis),” said district health education officer Yogesh Raghuvanshi.

The death among Covid-positive patients in Lucknow took place after a gap of four months. The last death in the state capital was reported on March 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the day new cases were reported from Alambagh 18, Aliganj 13, Chinhut 10, Sarojininagar 9, Indira Nagar 4. A total of 88 new cases were reported, including 39 males and 49 females, while 128 patients recovered.