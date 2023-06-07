1,211 crore rise in May revenue earnings: Govt

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 07, 2023 12:38 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh's revenue earnings for May 2022 increased by ₹1,211.56 crore from last year, with the state government collecting ₹15,351.19 crore.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday claimed that its revenue earnings for May this year went up by 1,211.56 crore over the corresponding period last year.

Speaking to media persons, finance minister Suresh Khanna said the state government collected a revenue of 15,351.19 crore, which was 73.9 per cent of the target of 20,782.52 crore for May. In May 2022, the government had collected a revenue of 14,139.63 crore.

Giving a breakup of the revenue earnings, Khanna said the government’s GST collections went up by 595.86 crore from 4,957.30 crore it earned in May last year. The VAT collections, however, came down marginally by 77.19 crore. It earned 2625.11 crore in May this year against 2,702.30 crore.

The state government’s tax collections in the first two months of 2023-2024 were 29,624.89 crore, about 73.3 percent of the target.

