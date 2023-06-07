1,211 crore rise in May revenue earnings: Govt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday claimed that its revenue earnings for May this year went up by ₹1,211.56 crore over the corresponding period last year.

Speaking to media persons, finance minister Suresh Khanna said the state government collected a revenue of ₹15,351.19 crore, which was 73.9 per cent of the target of ₹20,782.52 crore for May. In May 2022, the government had collected a revenue of ₹14,139.63 crore.

Giving a breakup of the revenue earnings, Khanna said the government’s GST collections went up by ₹595.86 crore from ₹4,957.30 crore it earned in May last year. The VAT collections, however, came down marginally by ₹77.19 crore. It earned ₹2625.11 crore in May this year against ₹2,702.30 crore.

The state government’s tax collections in the first two months of 2023-2024 were ₹29,624.89 crore, about 73.3 percent of the target.

