Uttar Pradesh’s Ravindra Solanki helping mentor pace prospects in Mumbai

Migration of Uttar Pradesh cricketers to other states is a continuing story, some them rising to become a mainstay in the Indian team as well. Ravindra Solanki (left) during a training session of North Mumbai Panthers in Mumbai on Sunday. (SOURCED)

Former UP pacer Ravindra Solanki is one such migrant cricketer, although he dons a different role. As bowling coach of the North Mumbai Panthers in the T20 Mumbai League, he brings over two decades of cricketing wisdom to the franchise.

The story of the Bareilly born is inspiring, a classic “street-to-stadium” odyssey that saw a tearaway fast bowler go from humble lanes to operate on elite pitches.

“After I found things difficult for me in Uttar Pradesh, I decided to shift base to Mumbai in 2018. I almost made it to the Ranji Trophy team also, but missed out on technical grounds,” said Solanki. “When I joined the coaching stint, I found it most suitable for me and now I am enjoying this.”

Solanki’s early days were defined by raw talent. His pace and unyielding spirit earned him spots in domestic youth circuits, representing Uttar Pradesh in the age-group Vinoo Mankad Trophy and Cooch Behar Trophy tournaments.

In 2005, he moved to Lucknow, honing skills at the Lucknow Cricket Academy. He showed early promise, claiming wickets in a few Vinoo Mankad games. In the Col CK Nayudu Trophy, he took five wickets against Karnataka in his maiden match, following it up by taking three wickets in Cooch Behar Trophy too before a knee injury sidelined him in 2012.

These tournaments helped forge the youngster’s skills against India’s brightest young prospects. Transitioning to the seniors, Solanki played for many sides in Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata, Tripura, Mumbai and Delhi, accumulating invaluable experience across diverse conditions.

His journeyman career, marked by stints in many leagues, though equipped him with tactical acumen.

Now, with Ajinkya Rahane as skipper, Solanki infuses the Panthers bowling attack with this knowledge.

The coach’s sessions emphasize discipline, variation and mental resilience, all essential in T20’s pressure cooker atmosphere. “Pace isn’t just about speed, it’s about smarts,” Solanki often tells his wards.

Solanki’s true passion lies in nurturing Mumbai’s next generation of fast bowlers. In a city teeming with gully talent, he scouts overlooked gems, transforming raw aggression into polished weapons. His drills focus on biomechanics, injury prevention, and white-ball innovations like slower balls and wide yorkers.

For the Panthers, this means a potent unit ready to challenge T20 Mumbai League heavyweights. Young pacers under his wing credit Solanki for unlocking swing and bounce on seaming tracks.

None of this would be possible without mentors. Solanki is grateful to former Ranji Trophy pacer Asif Jaffer, whose guidance at coaching sessions provided professional insight and emotional ballast. Jaffer’s tips on seam movement and mindset have been game-changers, bridging Solanki’s street roots with elite coaching.

“My mission is to nurture the fast bowling talent in Mumbai even after the T20 Mumbai League as I see a lot of potential young bowlers here,” he said.