Uttar Pradesh sees rainfall, thundershower at several places

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers occurred at most places in Uttar Pradesh, according to the meteorological department on Friday.

Heavy to very heavy rains occurred at isolated places in the state.

Rainfall has been reported from Kheri, Auraiya, Jalaun, Muzaffarnagar, Hamirpur, Bareilly, Fatehpur, Kanpur city, Bulandshahr, Mainpuri, Etah, Bijnor, Moradabad, Etawah, Saharanpur, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj and Ghazipur.

Lakhimpur Kheri recorded the highest maximum temperature of 35.5 degree Celsius.

The weather department has forecast that rain and thundershowers are very likely at many places in the state over the next three days.

