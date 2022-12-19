Uttar Pradesh: Super-speciality doctors to face action for skipping bond duty

Super-specialty doctors, who skip mandatory posting at a government medical institute as mentioned in the bond they signed at the time of joining their medical course, will face legal action, including FIR for recovery. The Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial (LLRM) Medical College in Meerut has lodged the first FIR in this connection.

According to the bond signed by candidates taking admission in super-speciality courses at state-run medical institutes, they need to serve at a government health facility/medical institute for at least two years after completing their course.

Such candidates started taking admission since 2018 after signing the bond.

“It came to notice that some of the candidates violated the bond they agreed to and signed. We have gathered information about such candidates and action is being taken,” said director general medical education (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, Shruti Singh.

Among the 132 candidates from the 2018 super-speciality batch, three didn’t turn up to serve the bond. One of them was supposed to join at Meerut, and the others (one each) at Prayagraj and Lucknow.

The Meerut medical college administration lodged an FIR, stating the candidate violated the government order that required him to serve the institute for a specific period.

“The objective of bringing in a bond for super-speciality seats was to ensure government medical facilities get super-specialist doctors. During the bond period, the doctors are given salary and other facilities just as our regular faculty members,” said a senior official in the medical education department.

“It is good for the candidates to serve the bond period ASAP. This is because serving the bond period is mandatory and, since the department has all the original certificates/documents these candidates, will not be able to join anywhere else,” said DGME Shruti Singh.

Almost all the candidates of the 2019 batch who were allotted seats at medical institutes across the state have joined.

“The sooner they join the earlier their bond period will get over. They can proceed to their next academic step or professional venture,” said Singh.